Trump Slams Senate Minority Leader Schumer as ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ over China Trade Deal Criticism

US President Trump, who is well known for giving nicknames to his opponents, slammed Schumer as “Cryin’ Chuck” over criticism of the US’ “phase one” trade deal with China.

After months of negotiations, the Trump administration announced Friday that the US and China had agreed to the trade deal, which would reduce some of the US tariffs on Chinese goods, yet not everyone was satisfied with it. Schumer lambasted Trump about the newly announced trade agreement between two of the world’s largest economies.

Soon after the details of the deal were announced, Schumer tweeted that Trump had “sold out” to China and that he “cannot be relied up to do the right thing for American workers and businesses.”

Reports say Pres. Trump sold out for a temporary, unreliable promise from China to purchase some soybeans



We’ve heard this song & dance from China before



Yet again Pres. Trump can’t be relied on to do the right thing—even when his statements were pointing in the right direction pic.twitter.com/xsHo5aeqpT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 13, 2019

In a statement, Schumer called the deal “weak” and noted Trump's “surrender to China.” The senator also said that “We’ve heard this song and dance from China before.”

Trump dismissed the tweet, calling the Senate minority leader “Cryin’ Chuck” while slamming the senator’s record on China since being in office.

“Chuck Schumer sat for years during the Obama Administration and watched as China ripped off the United States,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Now, without even seeing it, he snipes at our GREAT new deal with China. Too bad Cryin’ Chuck!”

Chuck Schumer sat for years during the Obama Administration and watched as China ripped off the United States. He & the Do Nothing Democrats did NOTHING as this $ carnage took place. Now, without even seeing it, he snipes at our GREAT new deal with China. Too bad Cryin’ Chuck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

The partial trade agreement cancelled a new set of tariffs set to take effect this weekend and scaled back tariffs that remain in place. In exchange, China agreed to buy more US farm products and remove some of its retaliatory tariffs on American goods.