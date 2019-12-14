On 7 December, a Georgia man was videotaped slapping the butt of WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian on live TV as he ran by her.

Thomas Callaway, who was participating in the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run and according to the footage, slapped a reporter's bottom, was charged with misdemeanour sexual battery, Bianca Johnson of the Savannah police department confirmed when speaking to CBS News.

The clip with the incident has been viewed more than 11 million times.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019

​In turn, Alex Bozarjian filed a police report on the incident; on Friday, the offender was arrested.

"I want to make it clear that this doesn't mean I can't/won't forgive him," Bozarjian said, according to CBS News. "I hope to get to that point eventually, but as in any sexual assault case, it has to be on my terms when I'm ready."