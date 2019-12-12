Biden Paid Female Staffers Less than Male Staff Members for Decades – Report

A new report claims that former Vice President Joe Biden spent 35 years paying his female staff members less than 50 percent of what men were paid at certain points.

By analyzing data from the biannual report of the secretary of the Senate, which covers six-month periods, the Washington Free Beacon reported the significant differences in payment. Staff not employed for the entirety of those periods weren't included in the analysis.

Biden has long advocated for equal pay and in June called out the pay gap between the US women's and men's soccer teams.

“In 2019, it’s past time we close the pay gap and ensure women get paid as much as men," he said at the time.

Good luck to the @USWNT as they take on Chile!



As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay. In 2019, it’s past time we close the pay gap and ensure women get paid as much as men. #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/bJQZm2aQMv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2019

According to the Free Beacon, Biden came close to achieving pay equality in 2002 but the gap widened in 2008. According to the report, women were paid 44 percent of what Biden's male employees made in 1983 and 1984. During Biden's final months as a senator in 2008, the gender pay gap again widened, as women in his office earned 66 percent as much as men – a gap 11 percentage points wider than the 2008 national average, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity.