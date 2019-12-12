White House Executive Order Applies Civil Rights Act to Punish Anti-Semitic Hate - Trump

"This action makes clear that Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act applies to institutions that trafficking anti-Semitic hate", Trump said on Wednesday at a White House event to celebrate the Jewish winter festival of Hanukah. "This is a very powerful document that we’re signing today".
Trump also directed Federal agencies to identify other ways the US Government can use nondiscrimination authorities to address anti-Semitism, the White House said in a press release.
"Jewish Americans strengthen, sustain, and inspire our Nation! As President, I will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people." — President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YriNVSk1pb— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2019
The hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism needed to be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears, Trump said.
"This is our message to universities: If you want to accept the tremendous amount of federal dollars that you get every year, you must reject anti-Semitism." pic.twitter.com/ShbOGrT3QS— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2019
