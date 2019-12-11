Justice for All: Mexican Man Reportedly Goes to Jail For Raping a Cow in Texas

The perpetrator was caught in the act by border patrol agents who saw him engaging in a sexual act with a cow, and who brought this to the attention of sheriff’s deputies.

A Mexican national named Jose Nino who was detained by the authorities in Texas earlier this year has been sentenced to two years in prison for engaging in an act of bestiality with a cow, KGBT-TV reports.

The incident in question took place in March, when Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Starr-Hidalgo county line after border patrol agents spotted a man getting intimate with a cow.

A subsequent investigation identified Nino as a suspect, with him being released into the border patrol’s custody after being charged with bestiality and given a $1,500 bond.

In April, a trio of men in the United States were sentenced to between 20 and 41 years in prison for regularly abusing at least twelve animals – including nine mares, a cow, a goat and dogs – for years at a "makeshift farm" in Pennsylvania.