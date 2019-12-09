Trump: Details Revealed in IG Report Are 'An Embarrassment to Our Country'

Remarking on the details revealed in the newly released inspector general report, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the revelations were "an embarrassment to our country."

"I was just briefed on it and it's a disgrace what's happened with respect to the things that were done to our country," Trump said. "It should never again happen to another president."

"It is incredible. Far worse than I would've ever thought possible. It's an embarrassment to our country, it's dishonest. It's everything that a lot of people thought it would be, except far worse," he continued.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.