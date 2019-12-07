Trump Denies Reports That He Uses Personal Cell Phone for Calls Despite 'Security Warnings'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has refuted reports of using a personal mobile phone, despite the alleged threat of confidential conversations and messages being intercepted by foreign intelligence agencies.

"Fake News @CNN is reporting that I am 'still using personal cell phone for calls despite repeated security warnings'. This is totally false information and reporting. I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years. Only use government approved and issued phones. Retract!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, CNN reported citing various officials that Trump continues to use his personal mobile phone, which he had before taking office. It noted that this also applied to calls made in the past few weeks, despite repeated warnings that such practices may make it vulnerable to foreign surveillance.

In October, Trump said that the old iPhone with the "home" button was much better than the current one, indirectly confirming that he was using an iPhone. The president has already been criticised by political opponents for using his personal device.

Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, has admitted that intelligence agencies did not allow him to have an iPhone. Obama had to use an outdated Blackberry with a proprietary security system. By the end of his presidency, Obama did get an iPhone, but most of its functions had been disabled by intelligence agencies.