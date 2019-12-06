Register
10:31 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, 26 January 2017 (File photo).

    Foreign Intel Tapped Phones of US Officials Involved in Ukraine Talks With Trump, Report Claims

    CC0 / The White House
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106686/05/1066860528.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912061077498185-president-trump-impeachment-probe/

    On Tuesday, the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a report claiming that President Trump and his administration had carried out a "unprecedented campaign of obstruction" to prevent the release of evidence and testimonies related to an impeachment inquiry.

    The Washington Post has quoted unnamed US officials as saying that during President Donald Trump’s routine communication with his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and other individuals involved in the campaign to “pressure” Ukraine, their mobile phone might have not been encrypted and protected from foreign surveillance, including that of Russia.

    The officials claimed that all this raises “the possibility that Moscow was able to learn about aspects of Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival months before that effort was exposed by a whistleblower report and the impeachment inquiry”.

    In phone logs released by the House Intelligence Committee earlier in the week, Trump is not identified by name but investigators suspect that he may be a person with a blocked number listed as “-1” in these records.

    In this regard, one of the officials asserted that Trump regularly communicated with Giuliani on unsecured lines, saying that “it happened all the time”.

    The officials also argued that “insight into Giuliani’s discussions with Trump could enable Moscow to adapt or amplify its propaganda promoting the baseless claim that Ukraine, rather than Russia, hacked the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 US election”.

    The issue was a subject of a previous protracted investigation led by former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which finally shattered allegations that Trump and his election team had conspired with Russia in order to win the presidential election in 2016.

    House Intel Report Claims Trump Obstructed Impeachment Inquiry

    The officials’ remarks come after the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released a report on Tuesday to claim that Trump and his administration obstructed justice via witness intimidation, withholding evidentiary documents and other means in order to cover up his attempt "to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 [presidential] election”.

    The White House responded by calling the report a "one-sided sham process" that reflects nothing more than their frustrations”.

    “Chairman [Adam] Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

    Trump Urges Democrats to Impeach Him ‘Now’  

    In a separate development, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draw up articles of impeachment on Trump, claiming that he “has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardising the integrity of our country”.

    She also pointed to an alleged Russia angle in the matter, claiming, “all roads lead to[Russian President Vladimir]Putin […] that was the a-ha moment”.

    Her remarks were preceded by Trump going on Twitter to urge "the Do Nothing Democrats to impeach him now" after they had a "historically bad day yesterday in the House".

    On 24 September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry following allegations by a government whistleblower that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter during a phone conversation that took place on 25 July.

    POTUS rejected the impeachment probe as a “hoax” and another political "witch hunt" by Democrats aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

    Related:

    Trump Wants Senate Impeachment Trial With Bidens, Whistleblower Among Witnesses - WH
    House Democrats Publish Two New Deposition Transcripts in Trump Impeachment Probe
    Trump's Attorney Says White House Refuses to Participate in Impeachment Hearings
    Tags:
    interference, election, impeachment, probe, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse