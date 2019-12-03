Register
10:22 GMT +303 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump attends the 6th Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Summit at the Health and Human Services Department in Rockville, Maryland, 20 August 2018.

    Who Does Melania Trump Suspect Behind Nude Photo Leaks?

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/106779/85/1067798521.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912031077468666-who-does-melania-trump-suspect-behind-nude-photo-leaks/

    Bombshell nude pictures of Melania Trump dating back to a 1996 photoshoot appeared in the New York Post in 2016, just a few months ahead of election day, stirring up a media frenzy at the time.

    First Lady Melania Trump reportedly suspects that Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, is behind the release of nude photos dating to her modelling past, claims a new book set for release this Tuesday, entitled “Free, Melania: The Unauthorised Biography”.

    According to the copy seen by The Guardian, the author, White House reporter for CNN Kate Bennett, writes that the first lady “still refuses to believe” her husband may have had a hand in releasing the pics that found their way into the New York Post on 30 July 2016, several months before election day.

    At the time, Stone had no formal role with the Trump campaign, having left it in August 2015, although he remained close to Donald Trump.

    “The theory goes that Trump was trying to head off a bad week on the campaign,” the publication quotes Bennett as saying.
    “This time,” Bennett writes about the release of the photos, “the idea that [Trump] would throw his naked wife under the bus was almost so gross and salacious, and the photos so B-movie bad, the press ultimately spent very little time discussing them.”

    The reporter adds:

    “Melania has not commented on how she thinks they got into the hands of the tabloid and on to the cover, but friends say she still refuses to believe Trump would do that to her. As for Stone, she’s not so sure.”

    A member of the White House press corps focused on the first lady and the Trump family, in her new book, “Free, Melania: The Unauthorised Biography”, CNN reporter Kate Bennett weighs in on some of the theories and rumours circulating around the image of First Lady, Melania Trump.

    “Ludicrous claim”

    Roger Stone has denied author Kate Bennett’s claim, with his wife, Nydia Stone, sending by text a statement which she requested be printed in full by The Guardian. The statement reads:

    “The suspicion asserted in Kate Bennett’s book is categorically false and completely illogical. My husband and I have known Melania since she began dating the president. We adore her and think she is doing a phenomenal job as first lady."
    “This ludicrous claim is an obvious attempt to drive a wedge between my husband and the president whom he has supported so loyally for the last 30 years. No one supported the president’s election more strongly than Roger Stone, and the leaking of anything that would damage his prospects of being elected makes no sense whatsoever. Kate Bennett works for CNN and therefore nothing she reports can be believed.”

    The White House has also slammed the claims made in the book.

    In a statement emailed to the publication, press secretary Stephanie Grisham, said:

    “Mrs Trump is surprised at Kate Bennett’s reporting. Our office worked with Kate in good faith on her book, and thought she would do an honest job. Sadly, it includes many false details and opinions, showing Ms. Bennett spoke to many anonymous people who don’t know the first lady. It continues to be disappointing when people, especially journalists, write books with false information just to profit off the first family.”

    The nude pictures of Melania Trump date to a 1996 photoshoot in Manhattan and were published by a French magazine the following year.

    The bombshell photos show Melania wearing nothing but high heels in a series of images shot from the front, the back and the side,
    At the time of the shoot, Melania had just recently arrived in New York City from modelling stints in Paris and Milan, Italy.

    © AP Photo / Matt Sayles
    Жена миллиардера Дональда Трампа Меланья на вручении премии Оскар

    When asked about the photos at the time of the leak, Donald Trump brushed off the controversy, telling The Post:

    “Melania was one of the most successful models and she did many photo shoots, including for covers and major magazines. This was a picture taken for a European magazine prior to my knowing Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common.”

    Melania Trump considered her modelling career before she became FLOTUS “very successful.”

    © AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary
    Жена кандидата в президенты США Дональда Трампа Меланья

    She never denied posing for the infamous British GQ cover in the nude in 2000 and acknowledged that “people will always judge” her based on her past.

     

    Related:

    Melania Trump Gets "Worst Booing" to Date as She Speaks at Baltimore Youth Summit - Video
    'Lady MAGA': Melania Trump Meme Banned for ‘Hate Speech’ on Facebook, Users Say
    'Tis the Season to be Merry: Melania Trump Reveals 'The Spirit of America'
    Tags:
    Roger Stone, White House, White House, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse