Suspect in Custody After Shots Reportedly Fired at High School in Wisconsin - Police

The City of Waukesha Police Department said in a statement that a critical incident has taken place at Waukesha South High School. According to the police, it was an isolated incident, the suspect is already in custody, while the building is safe and secure.

Waukesha South is on lockdown, as is the nearby Whittier Elementary School.

The police reportedly responded to the incident at 10:15 a.m. local time (16:15 GMT). Multiple police cars, ambulances, and the fire department have promptly arrived at the site.

ABC News reported that at least one person is wounded.

This is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anybody else we have no other persons of interest. We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized

​There is an active police situation at South High School. One young man was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. We will provide more details as they become available.

Officials say there is no longer a threat in the building, but students are being kept in their classrooms

