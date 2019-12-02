Small Plane Crashes in San Antonio, Three Killed

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a Piper-PA24 Comanche was heading from Sugar Land to Boerne but could not complete the journey due to engine problems.

Three people have died in a small plane crash near San Antonio International Airport in Texas, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The Piper Comanche airplane crashed in the 600 block of West Rhapsody Drive, killing two men and one woman.

FATAL PLANE CRASH Three people killed when their Piper-PA24 Comanche, single-engine plane, crashed just north of San Antonio Airport. Pilot declared an emergency for an engine failure & attempted to turn back to land rwy 13R at SAT. They departed Sugar Land Airport near Houston. pic.twitter.com/5TL8wYVfJZ — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 2, 2019

A wrecked Piper Comanche airplane rests on the 600 block of Rhapsody after it crashed, killing three people, on approach to San Antonio International Airport on Sunday night, Dec. 1, 2019. @ExpressNews #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/NZBPd1H1Uv — Billy Calzada (@BillyCalzada) December 2, 2019

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood confirmed that the plane started experiencing engine problems and attempted to land at San Antonio, situated about 30 miles away from Boerne.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood confirms all three passengers have died after a single-engine airplane crashed on West Rhapsody. Took off from Sugarland and was headed for Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and tried to divert to San Antonio International Airport. pic.twitter.com/r8kXrsmnDO — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) December 2, 2019

The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is to conduct an investigation into the crash.