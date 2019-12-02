Brooklyn Outage Leaves Thousands Without Power Supply

Most of the outages have taken place in Dyker Heights and Borough Park, neighbourhoods in the southwest corner of the borough of Brooklyn in New York City.

Thousands of Brooklyn residents were left without power Sunday, the New York Post reported, citing the Con Edison company.

#BREAKING NEWS: THOUSANDS WITHOUT POWER IN BROOKLYN. The outage is affecting roughly 4,000 Con Edison customers in Windsor Terrace and Dyker Heights.

The outages affect the following ZIP codes: 11228, 11204, 11209, 11220, 11219 and 11214 pic.twitter.com/YGAYxPkIho — nycphotog (@nycphotog) December 1, 2019

NYC | BROOKLYN |POWER OUTAGE| DYKER HEIGHTS AREA | CON EDISON RPTS APPROX 3600 PPL W/O POWER. | UEA07 — UEA Incident Alerts (@USEmergAlerts) December 1, 2019

NYC Scanner posted a tweet referring to Con Edison's report that over 3,600 customers of the company were affected by the power cuts which covered homes and businesses between 11th and 13th avenues.

Brooklyn: Con Edison CIG reports there is a power outage impacting approx 3,600 customers in the Dyker Heights area.



These are the boundaries within the outage area:

North - 11th Avenue

South - 13th Avenue

East - 67th Street

West - 85th Street — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) December 1, 2019

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the outages took place between Windsor Terrace and Dyker Heights.

ConEd crews are responding to a Brooklyn power outage affecting roughly 4,000 customers extending between Windsor Terrace and Dyker Heights.



Follow @NotifyNYC for updates on restoration times. https://t.co/3TxkpirwU5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 1, 2019

Power was restored shortly after 5 p.m., the New York Post said, citing Con Edison officials.

The news agency added that, according to Con Edison, the company put the blame on a weather-related power line failure.

Previously, the company tweeted that they remain prepared to cope with possible power cuts and called on customers to report outages.

We are prepared to handle any service outages caused by the winds & snow expected to hit the region. We urge everyone to be safe. Report outages at https://t.co/lunUPJAZ8t, or with our mobile app for iOS or Android devices. https://t.co/9vQMyi0FO8 pic.twitter.com/0MtSNgMabH — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 1, 2019

​In November, some 48,000 residents in California were left without power as California's Pacific Gas and Electric Company shut off the electricity supply to prevent the risk of fire.