Plane Crashes in South Dakota, At Least 9 Killed

Among those killed are a two children and a pilot. The plane was set to perform a local 600-mile trip to Idaho Falls in Idaho State, but the entire region was under a storm warning by the National Weather Service.

Idaho-bound Pilatus PC-12 has crashed in South Dakota, at least nine people have been killed and three more injured, NBC News reported on Saturday.

South Dakota authorities have confirmed the number of victims.

The plane carried 12 people on board, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported. It was heading for Idaho Falls, Idaho but crashed after taking off from Chamberlain Municipal Airport.

FATAL PLANE CRASH Nine people killed, 3 survived, when their Pilatus PC12, single-engine aircraft, crashed shortly after takeoff this afternoon from Chamberlain Municipal Airport in South Dakota. They were headed to Idaho Falls, ID. pic.twitter.com/2gAzzPHE0D — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) December 1, 2019

The survivors have been taken to hospital.

The severe weather conditions have been an apparent cause of the crash, as snowstorms were battering the United States Midwest.

The NTSB is conducting an investigation into the accident.