Minor and Adult Injured in Shooting in New Orleans

Recently, New Orleans was rocked by two separate shootings on Thanksgiving Day, as well as several robberies and an attempted child kidnapping.

A 14-year-old boy and an adult were injured in a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans Police Department reported on Saturday.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Tupelo Street. Initial reports show two victims sustaining gunshot wounds – a 14-year-old juvenile male and an adult male. The victims were transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 30, 2019

Both victims have been transported to the hospital. The police have opened an investigation.

N.O. Police on scene investigating how a 14 year old boy and man were shot this afternoon. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/zHiGoI9RI4 — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) November 30, 2019

Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, a young woman was shot in the shoulder as a result of a dispute with the shooter, and another young man was shot dead the same day.

Additionally, New Orleans police are currently looking for two men who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl on Friday. The suspects were described as a black male and a Hispanic male.