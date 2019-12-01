Minor and Adult Injured in Shooting in New Orleans

A 14-year-old boy and an adult were injured in a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans Police Department reported on Saturday.
#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Tupelo Street. Initial reports show two victims sustaining gunshot wounds – a 14-year-old juvenile male and an adult male. The victims were transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. #NOPDAlert— NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 30, 2019
Both victims have been transported to the hospital. The police have opened an investigation.
N.O. Police on scene investigating how a 14 year old boy and man were shot this afternoon. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/zHiGoI9RI4— Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) November 30, 2019
Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, a young woman was shot in the shoulder as a result of a dispute with the shooter, and another young man was shot dead the same day.
Additionally, New Orleans police are currently looking for two men who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl on Friday. The suspects were described as a black male and a Hispanic male.
#NOPD seeking suspects re: att. kidnapping of 7-year-old juvenile on Nov. 29 near Gen. Ogden & Olive streets. Suspects said to be driving white work van w/ladder on top, similar to the pictured van. Call 504-658-6020 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.https://t.co/6NDWe3dUqn pic.twitter.com/QuW9bjYLeq— NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 30, 2019
