Register
05:28 GMT +330 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the official announcement as a candidate for national elections, in Mexico City

    Mexican President Slams Trump’s Cartel Terror Designation Plan as ‘Foreign Intervention’

    © AFP 2019 / Pedro Pardo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/106791/75/1067917538.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201911301077440575-mexican-president-slams-trumps-cartel-terror-designation-plan/

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that Mexico had not been invaded for more than a century and he would not permit another foreign intervention amid US President Donald Trump's recently announced plan to designate drug cartels based in Mexico as terrorist groups.

    The president made his remarks during a regular press conference, addressing fears that designating groups as foreign terrorist organizations could lead to unilateral US action against gangs.

    "Since 1914 there hasn't been a foreign intervention in Mexico and we cannot permit that," Lopez Obrador said, referring to the US occupation of the port of Veracruz 105 years ago.
    "Armed foreigners cannot intervene in our territory," he said, instead offering more cooperation with the United States on fighting drug gangs, which have shown their power in a series of battles with security forces and civilians in recent months.

    Trump has repeatedly offered military assistance to help combat the cartels, with Mexico declining such an offer. Mexico's foreign minister said earlier that US Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week to discuss further security cooperation. The planned Barr visit will be the highest-level meeting since a gangland massacre of a US-Mexican family which led to the US President’s plan.

    "What we need to address organized crime is more mutual cooperation, not elements that will put distance between us or create hostilities ... We're obliged to give our societies results and to that end we need cooperation," Ebrard said.

    Related:

    Prominent US Climber Gobright Dies in Mexico
    French Citizen, Mexican Actor, Both Abducted in Mexico, Released - French Foreign Ministry
    6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Chiapas in Mexico - EMSC
    Second in a Day: 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Mexico's Chiapas - USGS
    Tags:
    cartel, USA, Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 23-29 November
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse