Evacuation Order Remains in Texas Following Two Recent Blasts At Chemical Plant, Fire Still Rages

Earlier on Wednesday, an explosion at the TPC Group's petrochemical plant in the US state of Texas left three employees injured and the site has been engulfed in a massive fire. It is now Thanksgiving and citizens still cannot return to their homes due to the fire danger.

50,000 people in Texas remain under evacuation order after two explosions hit a TPC Group facility in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston, leading to a massive fire that is still raging at the site, the authorities reported on late Thursday.

"It's Thanksgiving, a lot of people are displaced, they can't go home", Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens told reporters.

East Texas authorities could not state when citizens will be able to return to the homes, as a massive fire continues to burn at the scene.

The evacuation order covers a four-mile radius from the plant.

The first explosion hit the chemical plant on Wednesday. The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for everyone within a half-mile of the plant, but as the second blast occured later that day, the radius of the evacuation reached four miles.