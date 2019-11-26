Melania Trump Gets "Worst Booing" to Date as She Speaks at Baltimore Youth Summit - Video

While some netizens praised the reaction of the summit’s attendees to Melania’s appearance, others recalled a certain remark dropped by Donald Trump which may have affected Baltimore residents’ opinion of him and his wife.

It seems that First Lady of the United States Melania Trump was in for a not-so-warm welcome at a Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Baltimore which she attended on 26 November.

As Melania walked on stage to speak, she was met with a mixture of loud boos and cheers, with members of the audience talking loudly throughout the first lady’s speech.

​Commenting on this development, CNN’s White House reporter Kate Bennett described it as “the worst booing” Melania received at a public event where she has “given solo remarks”, pointing out that Donald Trump has a “complicated” relationship with the city of Baltimore.

​Many social media users appeared to share the booing crowd’s sentiment, bashing Melania and praising the summit’s attendees’ reaction.

A number of people were quick to recall how Trump previously called Baltimore a "rat and rodent infested mess".

And some argued that Melania was likely treated this way due to her association with Donald Trump.

