07:43 GMT +326 November 2019
    Rudy Giuliani at the White House in Washington

    US Prosecutors Subpoena Witnesses to Gather More Information on Giuliani's Consulting Firm - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Erin Scott
    The subpoenas have included multiple potential charges such as obstruction of justice, conspiracy to deceive the nation, money laundering, lying to the US government and finance violations during the latest presidential campaign, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    Federal prosecutors have issued subpoenas to associates of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in order to obtain information on Giuliani Partners, his consulting company, the Journal said.

    The subpoenas are also looking for information on a company co-founded by his associate Lev Parnas and on the two non-profit organisations America First Action and America First Policies.

    Photos provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows booking photos of Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman.
    © AP Photo /
    Photos provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows booking photos of Lev Parnas, left, and Igor Fruman.

    Spokeswoman for the groups Kelly Sadler said they have contacted the Manhattan US attorney’s office and offered their cooperation, and added neither was issued a subpoena.

    According to the Journal, Parnas asked at least two recipients of subpoenas to invest in his fraud insurance firm dubbed Fraud Guarantee, planning to receive a $20 million federal grant.

    “I had no knowledge of a grant, and it seemed to me they were at a premature position to be looking for a grant”, Giuliani told the newspaper.

    Rudy Giuliani also told the Journal he had not been approached by federal prosecutors.

    “All they have to do is come and ask me”, he told the newspaper. “There’s obviously a concerted effort to spread as many lies about me as possible, to destroy my reputation so that I’m not credible when I continue to reveal all of the massive evidence of criminality by the Bidens”, he said.
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finishes a television interview at Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finishes a television interview at Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016

    On Saturday, in an interview with Fox News, Giuliani revealed that he may have corruption evidence against former US Vice President Joe Biden.

    Previously, Giuliani has been targeted by House Democrats amid the ongoing impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump over his alleged pressure on President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens, a move which Trump has described as a political "witch hunt" by Democrats aimed at overturning the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

