Ex-National Security Adviser Bolton Reveals Plans After Regaining Control of Twitter Account

The former official had kept quiet following his resignation, but it turned out it was because he didn't have access to his Twitter account. While Bolton claims he was muted by the White House, a WH spokeswoman suggested that the former national adviser simply couldn't recall his password.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton returned to Twitter to announce his plans on his post-Trump future. He vowed to focus on "critical national-security issues", which, as he claims, the US currently faces. He also took note of upcoming changes to the American political scene, without elaborating.

Let'sok! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 23, 2019

Speaking in more detailed terms about his plans, Bolton referred to a short programme published on the website of his political action committee – John Bolton PAC. Though it the former official hopes to "identify and support" candidates for the US Senate and House of Representatives, "committed to policies promoting a strong America". The PAC website says the organisation has contributed to the campaigns of 219 candidates since 2014.

"The John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super PAC seek a strong, clear, and dependable US national security policy, resting on constancy and resolve", the former official said.

Bolton's PACs have supported five candidates running in 2020, all Republicans: Tom Cotton, Cory Gardner, Thom Tillis, Adam Kinzinger and Lee Zeldin. The organisation pledged $10,000 to campaign of each.

Twitter Silenced?

Bolton's Twitter went silent soon after his resignation as National Security Adviser. Only recently has the notorious military hawk reappeared on social media. In the first tweets after the period of silence, Bolton accused the White House of refusing to return him control of his own account.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham dismissed Bolton's accusations and opined that Bolton, as many people of "advanced age" do, could have simply forgotten his password and did not know how to ask Twitter support to restore it.