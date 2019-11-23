Register
    White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington, U.S. September 30, 2019

    Ex-National Security Adviser Bolton Reveals Plans After Regaining Control of Twitter Account

    The former official had kept quiet following his resignation, but it turned out it was because he didn't have access to his Twitter account. While Bolton claims he was muted by the White House, a WH spokeswoman suggested that the former national adviser simply couldn't recall his password.

    Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton returned to Twitter to announce his plans on his post-Trump future. He vowed to focus on "critical national-security issues", which, as he claims, the US currently faces. He also took note of upcoming changes to the American political scene, without elaborating.

    Speaking in more detailed terms about his plans, Bolton referred to a short programme published on the website of his political action committee – John Bolton PAC. Though it the former official hopes to "identify and support" candidates for the US Senate and House of Representatives, "committed to policies promoting a strong America". The PAC website says the organisation has contributed to the campaigns of 219 candidates since 2014.

    "The John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super PAC seek a strong, clear, and dependable US national security policy, resting on constancy and resolve", the former official said.

    Bolton's PACs have supported five candidates running in 2020, all Republicans: Tom Cotton, Cory Gardner, Thom Tillis, Adam Kinzinger and Lee Zeldin. The organisation pledged $10,000 to campaign of each.

    Twitter Silenced?

    Bolton's Twitter went silent soon after his resignation as National Security Adviser. Only recently has the notorious military hawk reappeared on social media. In the first tweets after the period of silence, Bolton accused the White House of refusing to return him control of his own account.

    National security adviser John Bolton
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Donald Trump, John Bolton Met Privately Over Ukraine Aid, Disclosed Impeachment Testimony Indicates

    White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham dismissed Bolton's accusations and opined that Bolton, as many people of "advanced age" do, could have simply forgotten his password and did not know how to ask Twitter support to restore it.

