Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Training in Oklahoma - Vance Air Force Base

"Two US Air Force airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap ... today", the base said in the news release.
The accident occurred in the morning when the aircraft were performing a training mission, it added.
The Air Force did not reveal which type of aircraft were involved in the incident, but said an investigation team would fully probe the incident. The names of the killed airmen will be published after their families are notified, it added.
Two dead after accident at Vance Air Force Base. Headed to scene. pic.twitter.com/Hgq44N2y7l— Angela Shen (@AngelaShenTV) November 21, 2019
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
