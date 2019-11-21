Rep. Nunes’s Facial Expression at Sondland Testimony Goes Viral on Twitter

A facial expression made by representative Devin Nunes, a member on the House Intelligence Committee, during Gordon Sondland's testimony on the fourth day of the public impeachment hearings on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.
Oh my god. Nunes’ face moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Mku0P491cE— John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) November 20, 2019
Nunes made the facial expression during a break from the Sondland testimony regarding Trump’s request for Ukraine to launch an investigation into allegations that political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter had engaged in corrupt activities.
Users on Twitter later shared footage showing Nunes making an odd expression after the announcement of a break in the hearing, during which Sondland gave testimony later painted by the White House as clearing Trump of any wrongdoing with regard to Ukraine.
Don't listen to what other people say? I have Devin Nunes' face! No listening required! lol— 👾Joe Hill 🦑 (@vintagejoehill) November 21, 2019
Trump is cooked on this side of impeachment. He'll survive, but he's gotten the shit kicked out of him. For good reason. He's a criminal. That is obvious now. pic.twitter.com/Ol8ppDZOFv
I’m not gonna read into looks too much, but after the first two hours of Sondland testimony, Devin Nunes doesn’t seem...ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/QXXirs04ix— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 20, 2019
Nunes had a bad day pic.twitter.com/PRfzzDlJ6y— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 20, 2019November 20, 2019
