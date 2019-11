Rep. Nunes’s Facial Expression at Sondland Testimony Goes Viral on Twitter

The US Envoy to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified on Wednesday in front of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A facial expression made by representative Devin Nunes, a member on the House Intelligence Committee, during Gordon Sondland's testimony on the fourth day of the public impeachment hearings on Wednesday has gone viral on social media.

Oh my god. Nunes’ face moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Mku0P491cE — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) November 20, 2019

Nunes made the facial expression during a break from the Sondland testimony regarding Trump’s request for Ukraine to launch an investigation into allegations that political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter had engaged in corrupt activities.

Users on Twitter later shared footage showing Nunes making an odd expression after the announcement of a break in the hearing, during which Sondland gave testimony later painted by the White House as clearing Trump of any wrongdoing with regard to Ukraine.