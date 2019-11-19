Chick-fil-A, the Latest Victim of ‘Cancel Culture’ and ‘Censorious Left’

Chick-fil-A has cut ties with two Christian-based groups after LGBT activists caused it to lose two major airport concessions in the US and the only location in the UK.

After years of criticism from the political left for supporting conservative groups, the American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has invited more backlash over its decision to withdraw that support – this time, from the disenchanted right.

The Georgia-based company, which has famously supported Christian values for decades, announced on Monday that it would halt donations to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, the two non-profits that have long been grilled by the LGBT community for opposing same-sex marriage.

Over the past two years, Chick-fil-A donated a total of more than $3.6 million to these two groups. This has drawn a lot of opposition from the left, and the company lost two airport concessions ,in Texas and New York, while its only outlet in the UK was forced to close its doors due to LGBT protests.

I just had @ChickfilA yesterday... but the protesters in Toronto are making me crave that Jesus chicken.



What to do, what to do....



I wonder if they know how ineffective their protest is, that it, in fact, has the exact opposite intended effect.pic.twitter.com/ubCi6SbVzY — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 6, 2019

In an apparent bid to pacify the critics, Chick-fil-A announced that its giving would now focus exclusively on education, hunger and homelessness. It left open the opportunity for donating to “faith-based” groups in the future, however.

The franchise is well known for promoting the Christian causes: it closes all locations every Sunday as a day for worship and family, while its CEO, Dan Cathy, has openly supported the “biblical definition of the family unit”, i.e. the marriage between a man and a woman.

This stance has earned Chick-fil-A a lot of supporters and helped it enjoy 51 consecutive years of growth by 2019. The company managed to become the third-largest restaurant chain in America, behind McDonald's and Starbucks, and boost its sales by 16.7 percent in 2018 to nearly $10.5 billion.

But the latest overhaul of its charitable giving policy has not resonated well with many critics. A tweetstorm erupted following Monday’s announcement, with many blaming the company for caving in to pressure from the left.

