Nineteen people have been injured in a road accident involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in Nelson County in the US state of Virginia, local police said on Sunday.
Plz continue to use caution while traveling over/near #Afton & #BlueRidge Mountains today. Fog & icy conditions were to blame in this AM's crash on I64 in #NelsonCounty involving a tractor-trailer & chartered bus. 19 injured. #SlowSpeed for conditions. #BuckleUp #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/0OEXKARTVm— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) November 17, 2019
Both sides of Interstate 64 are now reopened after the traffic was shut for nearly five hours due to the crash.
update on crash on I-64 near Afton Mountain: Commercial bus and Tractor-Trailer... #Virginia #USA #EEUU pic.twitter.com/F4jOu9d5Bd— Bur (@Bur01210878) November 17, 2019
As a result of the crash between the bus and the tractor-trailer, police say there were also seven other minor crashes with no casualties on the interstate.
