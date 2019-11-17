MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The accident was caused by fog and icing of roads, police said and urged drivers to exercise caution when driving in the accident area.

Nineteen people have been injured in a road accident involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in Nelson County in the US state of Virginia, local police said on Sunday.

Plz continue to use caution while traveling over/near #Afton & #BlueRidge Mountains today. Fog & icy conditions were to blame in this AM's crash on I64 in #NelsonCounty involving a tractor-trailer & chartered bus. 19 injured. #SlowSpeed for conditions. #BuckleUp #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/0OEXKARTVm — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) November 17, 2019

​Both sides of Interstate 64 are now reopened after the traffic was shut for nearly five hours due to the crash.

As a result of the crash between the bus and the tractor-trailer, police say there were also seven other minor crashes with no casualties on the interstate.