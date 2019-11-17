Register
17 November 2019
    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Schiff, the focus of Republicans' post-Mueller ire, says Mueller's conclusion would not affect his own committee's counterintelligence probes.

    Adam Schiff Calls President Trump a 'Charlatan', Promises to 'Send Him Back Where He Came From'

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Schiff is a strident supporter of impeaching the president, along with other House Democrats who launched the impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint. Trump has slammed the allegations about his July call with Ukraine's Zelensky as another "witch hunt" and released the transcript of the conversation to prove no wrongdoing.

    Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Chiff (D-Calif.) called US President Donald Trump a "charlatan" and "the greatest threat to democracy'' at the party's fall nominating convention Saturday in Long Beach, California on Friday.

    "The greatest threat to the life and the health of our democracy comes from within", Schiff said.

    He also promised to send the president ''back to the golden throne he came from'', but added that this should be done in the democratic tradition through voting.

    "We will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from. And you know why? Because we vote. How do we build another big, beautiful wave? We vote", he continued.

    Adam Schiff chairs the panel leading the impeachment hearings against Trump that were initiated by the Democrats over the whistleblower complaint about his 25 July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The whistleblower claimed that Trump allegedly put pressure on his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the potential corruption dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

    Biden did publicly admit that he actually threatened to withhold $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless the country fired the prosecutor who was investigating his son. Democrats, however, have so far refused Republican requests to have the son testify about his work at Burisma in Ukraine while his father was the US vice president.

    On his Twitter page, President Trump has repeatedly mocked Schiff, referring to the congressman as ''shifty Adam Schiff'' and dubbing the whole impeachment inquiry as another "witch hunt", urging Democrats to read the full transcript of his conversation with Zelensky out loud. 

    Joe Biden, transcript, witch hunt, call, Volodymyr Zelensky, whistleblower, impeachment, Donald Trump, Adam Schiff, United States
