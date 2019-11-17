Trump Started Physical Exam to Save Time in Presidential Race in 2020 - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has started his medical check-up to avoid wasting time during the 2020 presidential race, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Saturday.

During the year 2020, the United States will hold the next presidential election.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center]", Grisham said in a statement.

Earlier in November, the Washington Examiner reported that a group of US medics is due to testify during House impeachment proceedings against Trump that ''his mental health makes him dangerous and unfit for office''.

Last time, President Trump had his physical exam in February 2019. At that time, his physician Sean Conley concluded that the US President is in "very good health".