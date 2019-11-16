Suspected California Shooter Dies in Hospital - County Sheriff

On 14 November, a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita left two students dead and three more injured, while the suspect was taken to hospital in grave condition.

The suspect of 14 November school shooting, Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, has died in hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Berhow, 16, was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but could not survive the injury.

The motives of the killer still remain unknown to the police.

On 14 November, after Berhow arrived at school, he withdrew a semi-automatic pistol and started randomly fire at his fellow students. After discharging the fire, Berhow turned the gun and shot himself in the head.

White House said in an official statement that US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the reports on the shooting.

It's another time that the United States has been rocked by a mass shooting recently, following the August tragedies in the US states of Alabama, Ohio, and Texas.