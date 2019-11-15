Register
22:50 GMT +315 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Newly surfaced cellphone footage shows the moment in which a deputy with Arizona's Pima County Sheriff’s Department violently wrestled a 15-year-old quadruple amputee at a group home in September.

    Graphic Video: Disturbing Footage Shows US Cop Pinning Quadruple Amputee

    © Screenshot/KOLD
    US
    Get short URL
    507
    Subscribe

    A newly surfaced cellphone recording has revealed a disturbing September altercation that saw a deputy with Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff’s Department violently wrestle a 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground at a group home.

    The incident unfolded on the morning of September 26, but only came to light after the footage was obtained by local news station KOLD, which first published the recording Thursday. The alarming, eight-minute video begins with the unidentified deputy already wrestling with the teenager, whose name is Immanuel and who is seen sitting facing a corner and repeatedly yelling at the official to not hold him down. 

    The officer eventually slams the teenager facedown on the floor and holds him in the position, even after Immanuel is heard telling him that he will calm down as long as the officer releases him.

    “I’m telling you to stop moving, but you still move!” the officer yells at the teen, who is later seen sitting against a refrigerator. Once Immanuel begins to respond, the deputy bends down and tells him to “shut the hell up.”

    “I’ll raise my voice at you whenever the f**k I want, you understand?” he adds.

    It’s at this moment that C.J., the 16-year-old recording the altercation, intervenes and calmly tells the deputy that Immanuel was only speaking in order to respond to his initial question. Reiterating his previous remarks, the deputy simply tells the teen to “shut the hell up” and go to his room.

    The tense situation only continues to escalate, as the officer then decides to turn away from Immanuel and confront the filmer, repeatedly telling the teen that he “needs to stay the hell out of this.” The video later shows that C.J. was arrested by the deputy, and that while placing handcuffs on him, the officer slammed the teen’s head into the wall, despite his showing no signs of aggressive behavior.

    The last few minutes of the incident were recorded by a third, unidentified teenager in the room. 

    Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman, whose office is representing both Immanuel and C.J., told the Washington Post that the deputy opted to restrain Immanuel after finding that he was disturbing the peace. He also noted that both of his clients were jailed and charged with disorderly conduct.

    “These are kids who have already been traumatized in some way,” Feinman told the outlet, stating that the contents of the recording are “horrific.”

    “These are kids who live in a group home because they can’t live with their parents … This is exactly the type of person that law enforcement needs to protect and defend. Instead we see them being treated like they’re animals,” he added.

    When KOLD showed the recording to the sheriff’s department, it was the very first time that officials were made aware of the incident. An internal investigation was launched shortly afterward. The Pima County Attorney’s Office dropped charges against both teens after the local station aired its story.

    Related:

    Turkish Pilots Grounded From F-35 Training in Arizona - Report
    US Man Violently Tackles TSA Agents at Arizona Airport (Video)
    ‘This is Unusual’: A-10C Thunderbolt Fighter ‘Unintentionally’ Releases Rocket in Arizona
    ‘That’s a F**king Fail’: Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Arizona Tree
    Arizona Apache Tribe Steps Up Fight With Copper Mine Over Sacred Land
    Tags:
    amputee boy, recording, cellphones, teenager, police, Tucson, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    This Week in Pictures: 9-15 November
    Dancing With Impeachment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse