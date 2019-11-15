Lawyer Says White House Budget Official Agrees to Testify in Impeachment Probe if Subpoenaed

"If he is subpoenaed, he will appear", Sandy’s lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said on Thursday in a statement quoted by The Washington Post.
Sandy would be the first White House budget official to break ranks and testify in the probe triggered by allegations that Trump used military aid as leverage to persuade Kiev to probe the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine. The Bidens have rejected all of Trump’s allegations of corruption.
Trump has characterised the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the result of the 2016 presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)