US Attorney General Backs FCC Proposal to Ban Carriers From Using Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Department of Justice backs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s proposal to prohibit US media carriers from using the Chinese high tech companies Huawei and ZTE, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter published on Thursday.

“The Department supports, and strongly encourages your fellow Commissioners to support the proposed use of USF funds for companies like Huawei and ZTE”, Barr wrote in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security”.

The Trump administration has accused Huawei of espionage and theft of intellectual property on behalf of the Chinese government. The company, which is not publicly traded, flatly rejects the accusations.

The US government has moved to shut the US market for Huawei, through the trade ban has been delayed twice for 90 days. The latest waiver is due to extend on 19 November, and the White House has signaled it is unlikely to be renewed.