Register
22:33 GMT +311 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio

    Tulsi Gabbard’s Lawyers Demand Clinton Retract ‘Russian Asset’ Podcast Claims

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Lawyers for 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Monday fired off a letter to representatives of failed 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, demanding that the Chicago-born politician “verbally retract” recent statements that suggested Gabbard was being “groomed” as a third-party candidate by Russia.

    The move by Gabbard’s lawyers was prompted by Clinton’s October appearance on David Plouffe’s podcast, “Campaign HQ.” During an hour-long segment, Clinton spoke on the current political climate, which included her making remarks which initially implied that Gabbard was a third-party “favorite” of Moscow, and that she was being “groomed” by the Russians.

    ​“Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately. The statement is false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not being groomed by Russia to be a third-party candidate. Nor is she a Russian asset,” reads the letter sent by Gabbard’s lawyers. “Rather, she is a patriotic loyal American, a sitting four-term United States Congresswoman and a Major in the United States Army National Guard.”

    “It appears you may now be claiming that this statement is about Republicans (not Russians) grooming Gabbard. But this makes no sense in light of what you actually said. After you made the statement linking Congresswoman Gabbard to the Russians, you (through your spokesman) doubled down on it with the Russian nesting dolls remark.”

    When Clinton’s camp was asked by CNN to confirm whether the politician was suggesting that Gabbard was tied to the Russians, spokesperson Nick Merrill stated, “If the nesting doll fits,” before stressing that Clinton’s remarks were “not some outlandish claim.” 

    It should be noted that it was later clarified that Clinton was actually saying that the Republican Party - not “the Russians” - was grooming a third-party candidate for the 2020 election. A correction included in the New York Times’ reporting of the podcast remarks explained that the grooming comment “was in response to a question about the Republicans’ strategy, not about Russian intervention.”

    However, the explanation has not done much to squash the Gabbard campaign’s outrage. The letter issued by the Hawaii representative’s lawyers goes on to note that Clinton's “Republicans-not-Russians spin developed only after you realized the defamatory nature of your statement, and therefore your legal liability, as well as the full extent of the public backlash against your statement.”

    “Moreover, the Republicans-not-Russians spin cannot explain away your statement that Congresswoman Gabbard is ‘a Russian asset.’ This is, of course, because your Republicans-not-Russians spin is rubbish,” the letter continues.

    “In making the statement, you knew it was false. Congresswoman Gabbard is not a Russian asset and is not being groomed by Russia. … Besides your statement, no law enforcement or intelligence agencies have claimed, much less presented any evidence, that Congresswoman Gabbard is a Russian asset. This fabricated story is so facially improbable that it is actionable as defamation.”

    The letter concludes with the lawyers demanding that Clinton hold a press conference to “verbally retract - in full - your comments,” and that an official apology pre-written by the Gabbard team be shared on Clinton’s official Twitter account and sent to CNN, Fox News  and MSNBC, among other news outlets.

    The latest development between the Clinton and Gabbard camps comes weeks after Gabbard took to Twitter and referred to the 2016 nominee as the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.” More recently, Gabbard appeared on ABC’s “The View” to defend herself against Clinton’s claims.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Ditches DC Event Attended by Tulsi Gabbard, Kirstjen Nielson
    Tulsi Gabbard Presses on With Anti-Clinton Rant Dubbing Her Foreign Policy ‘Devastating Disaster’
    2020 Democratic Hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Impeachment Probe Transparency
    Tulsi Gabbard Rejects Claims By Steve Bannon She Was Interviewed for Trump Administration Job
    Tulsi Gabbard Says Democratic Party Policy Based Only on Opposing GOP
    Tags:
    apology, lawyers, Podcast, Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton, US Presidential Campaign, 2020 US Presidential Election, 2020 election, Tulsi Gabbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse