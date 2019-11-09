Theories on financier Jeffrey Epstein 's death have abounded since he was found dead in his jail cell on 10 August.

A beer maker in Fresno, California has started selling an unusual, limited batch with "2019/11/06 EPSTEIN DIDNT KILL HIMSELF." printed on the bottom of its beer cans, according to the news media outlet FOX 26.

According to the company manager Carlos Tovar, the idea came to him because the question of if Jeffrey Epstein really committed suicide is "a big thing right now."

Tactical Ops Brewing prints “Epstein didn’t kill himself” on the bottom of their beer cans



​On August 10, Epstein allegedly committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he had been held ahead of his pending trial; he was charged with sex trafficking for allegedly having procured underage girls for high society patrons.

Police have been investigating Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a sentence of 13 months. In July 2019, Epstein was arrested a second time for allegedly trafficking underage girls for sex in his mansion. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.