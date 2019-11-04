Register
04 November 2019
    Knife attack

    'Shoot Me!' Deputies Kill Saber-Wielding Florida Man During Altercation

    US
    The local sheriff’s office said in a statement that the man shot by deputies was apparently set on committing a so-called suicide by cop and essentially forced the hand of the responding lawmen during the incident.

    A 29-year old Florida resident named Michael Kifer ended up losing his life in an altercation with Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies which took place at his residence.

    According to Miami Herald, the deputies arrived at Kifer’s home on 1 November, learning that he apparently was armed with a knife and "threatening to hurt someone over the phone".

    The deputies also stated that they were called to Kiefer’s residence three times that day in total, with him being "drunk or on drugs" during their previous visits.

    Seeing the approaching lawmen, Kifer started to run, eventually taking shelter in his house, and after several attempts to talk to him, the deputies called in the SWAT.

    When the SWAT team entered the building, they found Kifer armed with a "12-inch sword" and shouting "Shoot me!" at them.

    All attempts to subdue the man via non-lethal means failed, the newspaper notes, as Kifer managed to endure the effect of several beanbag and tazer rounds fired at him by SWAT and deputies.

    Eventually, one of the deputies shot Kifer with live ammo after the latter attempted to charge him; Kifer was then rushed to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries early on 2 November.

    "Kifer was set on committing suicide by law enforcement last night and he forced our hand where we had to take action," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loa said in a statement. "These are unfortunate situations but we are proud of the work of the brave men and women of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office who did their best last night to bring this very dangerous situation to a resolution."
    death, shooting, Florida, United States
    Votre message a été envoyé!
