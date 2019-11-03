Register
15:12 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.

    Trump ‘Hated’ Ukrainians for Years Over Their Alleged Conspiracy With Hillary Clinton – Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump has floated an unconfirmed theory in the past that Ukraine hacked the DNC servers in 2016 and framed Russia for election interference. In the summer of this year, he asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to look into those allegations, which are now at the centre of the impeachment inquiry.

    US President Donald Trump has had a disdain for Ukraine since his early days in office, the Washington Post reports citing behind-closed-door depositions of and interviews with US officials.

    It is understood that the reason was Trump’s assumption that Ukraine had worked together with the Democrats to damage his chances in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Rocky Trump-Ukraine Relations

    As per the report, the theme at the heart of multiple congressional testimonies in the ongoing impeachment inquiry was “Trump’s unyielding loathing of Ukraine, which dates to his earliest days in the White House.”

    “There were accusations that they had somehow worked with the Clinton campaign. There were accusations they’d hurt him. He just hated Ukraine,” an unnamed former White House staffer told the Washington Post.

    Some aides allegedly argued that Trump viewed Ukraine as an “impediment” to better relations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin. US relations with Russia have deteriorated after the Crimean peninsula voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia following a US-backed uprising in the early months of 2014.

    No Need to Anger Russia

    Donald Trump is said to have been in conflict with his own security advisers throughout 2017 over whether to sell anti-tank weapons to the civil war-ravaged Ukraine – something his predecessor Barack Obama opposed.

    Trump “kept saying it . . . wasn’t worth p***ing off Russia and what a bad country Ukraine was,” a former senior White House official told the Washington Post. The US president, however, still went ahead with the sale later that year.

    This was when President Poroshenko was in office, and US diplomats have allegedly sought a meeting between Trump and Ukraine’s new president, Zelensky, to change that attitude. The two presidents got to see each other face-to-face in September, when Zelensky visited the United States.

    This is when, former special adviser on Ukraine Kurt Volker was quoted as telling Congress, Trump learned that Zelensky is a “charismatic politician who enjoys the support of his people and is worthy of US support.”

    For this meeting to take place, they reportedly encouraged their Ukrainian counterparts to take heed of Trump’s demands to open investigations into Joe Biden’s family and the DNC hack.

    The Impeachment Inquiry

    The Democrat-controlled lower house of Congress opened an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump in September over concerns that he may have solicited Ukraine’s interference to help him win in the 2020 election.

    The inquiry revolves around his July phone call with Zelensky; according to a rough transcript of the conversation, Trump asked Zelensky to “look into” whether former Vice-President Joe Biden blocked an investigation into a Ukrainian company that had employed his son. At the time, Joe Biden was the top-polling 2020 Democratic candidate.

    Trump doesn't deny his plea — he was the one who ordered the release of the transcript, in the end — but insists that it didn't constitute any wrongdoing.

    The CrowdStrike Theory

    Trump also asked Zelensky to investigate the activities of the American cybersecurity company CrowdStrike in Ukraine. It was among the three firms that probed the 2016 hacks of the Democratic National Committee – the governing body of the US Democratic Party – and attributed those attacks to Russian intelligence services.

    While the Kremlin repeatedly rejected any role in those attacks (WikiLeaks, which disclosed the documents, also said they didn’t come from Russia), a widespread conspiracy theory suggested that it was Ukraine that actually interfered to benefit Hillary Clinton.

    The theory goes that CrowdStrike – which was co-founded by Ukrainian businessman Dmitri Alperovitch – had planted evidence on the DNC server to cover up Ukraine's role and frame Russia, while asserting that the DNC did not provide the FBI with access to its servers in a bid to conceal the plot. The FBI has debunked those claims, stating it received full access to the forensic information it needed when looking into the hack.

    The biggest question before House investigators is whether Donald Trump actually solicited foreign help and whether he pressured Zelensky to open the investigations into the Bidens and CrowdStrike. The Democrats believe he did so because he ordered to withhold planned military aid to Ukraine just a week ahead of the call.

    The acting US ambassador to Kiev, Bill Taylor, corroborated this assumption during hearings, while both Trump and Zelensky state the funds weren’t use as leverage.

    Tags:
    impeachment, DNC Hack, Russia, Poroshenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse