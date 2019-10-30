At Least Three Shot Dead in 'Mass Casualty Incident' in Long Beach, California - Video

Three people were reportedly killed and nine others injured during a shooting that occurred in California late Tuesday night. The situation on the ground is calm at the moment.

At least three people have reportedly been killed and nine more injured in a shooting at a residence in Long Beach, California, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Police were sent to a home in the 2700 block of 7th Street near Temple Avenue at 10:44 p.m. local time after shooting was reported. The shooting allegedly took place outdoors, as multiple shell casings were seen in an alley behind the house. The incident is believed to have taken place at a Halloween party.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene.



Paramedics reported mass casualties with at least 3 people dead at the scene and nine people transported to local hospitals. They were seen treating an injured individual in a yard next to a nail salon, while at least three bodies were visible on the ground.

Here's Jake Heflin, public information officer with the @LBFD giving reporters an update on the fatal shooting at a Halloween party in #LongBeach

DEVELOPING: Massive police presence responding to a mass shooting situation in Long Beach, California. 12 shot at least 3 dead





Several people shot in Long Beach, waiting on police to give more details. One woman said police told her that 3 people were killed and seven were injured.

Some residents said they heard up to 20 shots. oswaldo morales, 47, said he was in the area when he heard what sounded several rounds of gunfire/ he said it sounded like 17 shots. Then "silence, you didn't hear a thing," he said

​At the moment, there is no information about a suspect or suspects or whether anyone has been detained.