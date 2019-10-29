Several Houses on Fire After Cessna 414 Crashes in New Jersey - Report

At least two houses in New Jersey are reported to be on fire after a Cessna 414 twin-engine aircraft crashed.

A Cessna 414 crashed into a home on Berkley Avenue in Colonia, New Jersey, at 11 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA is reportedly en route to the scene to begin an investigation.

There is no information about how many people were on board of the plane or inside the houses at the time of the crash, nor is there currently information about any possible casualties.

#FAA Statement on the Cessna 414 incident on Berkley Avenue in #Colonia, #NewJersey. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/pUpyZuGWDP — The FAA (@FAANews) October 29, 2019

A Cessna 414 plane has crashed into home in #Colonia N.J. pic.twitter.com/BqM4tBDwuy — Anthony G. Attrino (@TonyAttrino) October 29, 2019

