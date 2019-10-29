Register
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    Trump Called Parents of Journalist James Foley Killed by Daesh to Inform Them About Baghdadi's Death

    US reporter James Foley worked as conflict reporter for several media organisations covering events in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan. He was beheaded by Daesh militants in 2014 in a video that the group posted online.

    US President Donald Trump has personally called the parents of US journalist James Foley, beheaded by Daesh* terrorists in 2014, to inform them of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the terrorist group. Government officials first warned the Foleys about the statement and later the head of state phoned the family. Diane Foley said she was “grateful for that kindness” and for finding the leader of the most notorious terrorist group.

    James Foley worked as a conflict journalist for GlobalPost and AFP when he was kidnapped in Syria in 2012 by an unknown gang and was later detained by Daesh militants. He was brutally killed by militants in what Daesh claimed was a response to the US military campaign in Iraq.

    In a telephone conversation with Donald Trump, Diane Foley urged the president to try the remaining members of the Beatles squad – a group of Brits that were involved in the execution of Foley and other captives – that are now in US custody. Diane Foley stressed that a US trial would be the best way to deal with all terrorists and that she would have preferred US forces capture Baghdadi alive so that he too could have appeared in court.

    Diane Foley also posted a statement on the James Foley Foundation website, saying she was concerned about other US hostages held in Syria and said she would ask President Trump to make their rescue a national priority.

    US President Donald Trump said Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died during a special operation conducted by US forces. Trump said the number one terrorist “cried and whimpered” as he ran from service dogs into a dead-end tunnel where Baghdadi eventually detonated his suicide vest. Russia and United Nations team on terrorist groups have cast doubt on Trump’s announcement, saying Baghdadi’s death has to be confirmed. President Trump claims that although Baghdadi’s body was mutilated by the blast, a subsequent DNA test had confirmed the corpse belonged to the Daesh leader.

    Foley’s parents believe that the death of Baghdadi is not the end of Daesh. His father, John Foley said Daesh is “like grass. You mow it, but it continues to grow. And I don’t think that the elimination of al-Baghdadi is the final answer". Diane Foley said: “We’ve got to be ready for retaliation, and they’re not defeated yet".

    Afghanistan, libya, Iraq, Syria, ISIL, ISIS, Daesh, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, terrorism, Donald Trump, James Foley
