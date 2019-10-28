Register
14:26 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House former National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank in Washington, U.S. September 30, 2019

    House Democrat Adam Schiff Spills Name of 'Very Important' Witness in Trump Impeachment Probe

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The Washington Post earlier reported citing an anonymous source that the whistleblower complaint, which served as the basis for Democrats' impeachment efforts, is no longer the centrepiece of it. Another media report has suggested that former National Security Advisor John Bolton is negotiating about testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

    In an interview with ABC News, Democratic US House Intelligence Committee head Adam Schiff stated that former National Security Advisor John Bolton has recently become a "very important" witness in the Democratic-led impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump. Schiff noted that the committee's interest in Bolton arose after hearing the testimony of other administration and government officials.

    "Obviously he has very relevant information and we do want him to come in and testify", Schiff said.

    At the same time, Schiff suggested that the White House will probably try to prevent Bolton from testifying. Trump indeed previously announced that his administration wouldn’t be cooperating with the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, which he slammed as a "witch hunt".

    In the coming days, three House committees, including Schiff's are expected to question Bolton's former colleagues – the ex-national security adviser’s deputy, Charles Kupperman, and two current National Security Council staffers - Tim Morrison and Alexander Vindman. It is, however, unclear, if any of them will appear at hearings in light of the White House advising its staffers not to participate in the impeachment proceedings.

    Schiff's revelations come soon after NBC News reported, citing an unnamed source, that House committees leading the impeachment probe are negotiating with Bolton's lawyers regarding him possibly testifying before Congress. Prior to this, The Washington Post reported that the whistleblower complaint, which served as an impetus for initiating the impeachment proceedings, is no longer at the centre of them due to the committees having "ample testimony" from senior White House officials to substantiate various accusations.

    The impeachment probe was started in the wake of whistleblower allegations that President Trump had abused his powers by "pressuring" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to start a criminal investigation into Democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden during a July telephone conversation. Democrats believe POTUS used US military aid to Kiev as leverage in this demand.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    Later it turned out that the whistleblower based his allegations on indirect knowledge of the events from other White House staffers. The transcript of the two presidents' conversation in question showed that Trump had indeed showed interest in Ukraine starting a probe into alleged misconduct by Joe Biden during his tenure as US vice president aimed at protecting his son, Hunter, from Ukrainian prosecutors.

    Trump denies any misconduct or abuse, insisting that his talk with his Ukrainian counterpart was "pitch perfect".

    Related:

    2020 Democratic Hopeful Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Impeachment Probe Transparency
    Fired Trump Advisor Bolton’s Lawyers in Touch With Democrats’ Impeachment Probe – Report
    Former Trump Official Asks Court to Rule on Whether He Can Testify in Impeachment Probe – Reports
    Why House Dems' Impeachment Inquiry is Essentially a Soft Coup Attempt at Removing Trump
    Trump Blasts Pelosi Over San Fran Cesspool, Says She’s Too Busy With Impeachment to Focus on City
    Tags:
    Adam Schiff, John Bolton, Donald Trump, impeachment, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse