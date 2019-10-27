Two Reportedly Dead, Several Others Injured in Shooting at University Party in Texas

The shooting occurred at a party in Texas, two people were killed and another 20 were injured, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to reports, an unknown shooter opened fire on Sunday at a graduation party in Greenville.

The victims were taken to hospitals in three ambulances, according to Hunt County Police.

A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesman has confirmed reports of a shooting at an off-campus party.

“There has been no active shooter situation in Commerce. There was an event outside Greenville, TX that may or not have involved students at this time. Further information will be posted when known,” the official twitter of the Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted.

#BREAKING: Mass shooting happened at a Homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce overnight. At least two fatalities. More than a dozen injured. A .227 caliber rifle is believed to be used. Motive unknown. Commerce, Texas is in Hunt County — an hour east of Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujtvTYWvAb — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 27, 2019

​A graphic video of the aftermath was posted on social media, showing injured people lying on the floor and others fleeing the scene.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may not be suitable for some viewers.

Mass Shooting at Texas A&M Commerce College Homecoming. Shooter is still at large as of 1:28am. Reports of 3 killed 20+ injured. Follow this thread for continued updates #Texas #shooting #breakingnews #realstreetshit pic.twitter.com/GVQBpeV0ke — Real $treet TV (@realstreettv) October 27, 2019

​Greenville is located about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of the Commerce campus.

#BREAKING Mass shooting at Texas A&M Commerce homecoming party at a venue near #Greenville. Guest say someone with a rifle opened fire. Latest @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XWrP9wVOSE — FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) October 27, 2019

​There is no information available as to whether or not the shooter was detained and what his or her motive was.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW