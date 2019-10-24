Let It Go: Florida Man Arrested After ‘Dry Humping’ Olaf, Unicorn Stuffed Animals

Cody Meader, a 20-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida, landed in handcuffs on Tuesday after he entered a local Target store and allegedly proceeded to “dry hump” and ejaculate on two stuffed animals.

Local law enforcement officials responded to the scene at roughly 2:30 p.m. local time after Target security employees had already taken Meader into their custody and removed the two tainted items from the floor.

Citing a criminal complaint, website The Smoking Gun reported that Meader initially arrived at the location at about 2 p.m. local time, and that he later approached a store display for the Disney film “Frozen,” where a stuffed animal of the movie’s character Olaf was situated.

“[Meader] proceeded to lay [the Olaf stuffed animal] on the floor and ‘dry hump’ the item until he ejaculated onto the merchandise, before placing it back on display,” reads the complaint, before noting that the arrestee then moved on to another plush toy.

“[Meader] then entered the toys department where he selected a large unicorn stuffed animal and began to ‘dry hump’ this item. The items were removed from the store floor and [Meader] was detained while still inside the store.”

The arrest affidavit further details that Meader had confessed to doing “stupid stuff” and that he had “nutted” on the Olaf toy. Additionally, it states that Meader’s father, who was not on the scene, informed officials that his son “has a history of this type of behavior.”

Police took Meader into custody on criminal mischief charges. He has since been released after posting a $150 bond, local news outlet WTSP reported.