Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan Ends Bid for Democratic Nomination

Ryan was one of nearly two dozen candidates in an unusually crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

46-year-old Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination, announcing his decision on Twitter.

I’m announcing today that I am withdrawing from the Presidential campaign.



I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight.



Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign. pic.twitter.com/BT4z3fQ205 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) 24 октября 2019 г.

In a video address, Ryan explained that he would be returning to his home state to run for reelection to Congress.

Ryan noted that he got into the race in April "to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, businesses who've been left behind, people who need healthcare or aren't getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt."

Despite his decision to drop out, Ryan said he was "proud" of the campaign he's run, saying he did give voice to forgotten communities and forgotten Americans.

Throughout the race, Ryan polled within the margin of error, with a RealClearPolitics poll average giving him 0.7 percent of voters, on par with Senator Michael Bennet and former Obama administration housing secretary Julian Castro.

Becoming a congressman in 2003, Ryan unsuccessfully challenged then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for her post in 2016. He did not qualify for the last two Democratic debates. He semi-famously challenged Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' medicare-for-all proposal in July, prompting Sanders to answer with the line "I wrote the damn bill."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW