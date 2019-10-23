Helicopter Collision Claims Two Lives in Texas

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred near Hebbronville, which is located 260 kilometres (160 miles) south the city of San Antonio.

Two people were killed and one was injured when two small helicopters collided in mid-air over a ranch in Texas, local authorities stated on Wednesday.

One of the aircraft was able to land after the incident, while the second crashed, killing two people on board. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, both helicopters were Robinson R22s. At the moment, there is no official information about the cause of the collision, but an investigation is underway.

