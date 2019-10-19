Register
21:57 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask (File)

    “Russian Agent” Gabbard Urges “Queen of Warmongers” Clinton to Face Off With Her Directly in 2020

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    US
    Get short URL
    261
    Subscribe

    Earlier, two-time Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton intimated that 2020 Democratic contender Tulsi Gabbard and former Green Party candidate Jill Stein were “Russian assets.”

    Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is taking advantage of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s attack against her in a recent podcast, with her campaign sending out fundraising emails encouraging Clinton to join the race for a third time and “face” Tulsi “directly.”

    “Hillary Clinton accused Tulsi Gabbard – a combat veteran, soldier and Major in the Army National Guard – of being ‘groomed’ to be a ‘Russian asset,’ the email reads. “Tulsi fights back and demands Hillary join the race and face her directly.”

    The email goes on to call Mrs. Clinton “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long,” and says that with her attacks against Gabbard, she “finally came out from behind the curtain.”

    “If this is a fight she wants to have, one that has implications for all of us and the future of our democracy, then I challenge her to come out from behind her proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media, and face me directly,” the email added, with the email encouraging a $25 donation to the congresswoman’s presidential campaign.

    In an interview with CBS News Friday night, Gabbard elaborated, suggesting that Clinton and her “proxies” were “smearing” her and labeling her a Russian agent because Mrs. Clinton “knows she can’t control me. She knows that she’s not going to be able to manipulate me if I’m elected president to be able to continue these warmongering policies that she has championed.”

    Stein Says Clinton's Attack Explains 2016 Loss

    Dr. Jill Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate who was among the long list of people Clinton blamed for her loss in a 2017 book, was similarly dismissive of Mrs. Clinton’s remarks,  accusing the former first lady of giving in to “a completely unhinged conspiracy theory.”

    “I am not a Russian spy. I think this is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory for which there is absolutely no basis in fact, not for myself and not for Tulsi Gabbard,” Stein said, speaking to CNN. “You know, you can’t just slander people. You have to present some basis in fact,” she added.

    The former third party candidate also pointed out that she wasn’t even running in 2020, saying Mrs. Clinton didn’t seem to “do her Google research” when she made her claims. “You know, this is just a wild and insulting theory, and I think it speaks to Hillary’s need to explain, perhaps to herself, you know, why her campaign was not successful,” Stein concluded.

    Stein continued her quarrel with Clinton online, telling her that “you can slander progressives as ‘Russian assets’, but you can’t hide the fact that the DNC sabotaged Sanders & elevated Trump to set the stage for HRC.” She challenged Clinton to a debate, writing that it was “past time to give the American people the real debate they deserved in 2016, but were denied by the phony DNC/RNC-controlled Commission on Presidential Debates.”

    "Russian Assets"

    Clinton, who lost the Democratic primary to Illinois Senator Barrack Obama in 2008, and the presidential election to real estate mogul Donald Trump in 2016, sparked a firestorm of debate on Friday after telling former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe that she believed Tulsi Gabbard was being “groomed” by the Russians, and that Stein was “also a Russian asset.”

    Clinton’s comments and Gabbard and Stein’s response to them spread like wildfire on social media and became top ten global trends for hours Friday night and into Saturday.

    Stein’s Green Party took just over 1 percent of the vote in the 2016 election, coming fourth behind Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. A recent Economist/YouGov survey has Gabbard polling at 3 percent for the Democratic nomination, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Kamala Harris. But Drudge Report online poll had Gabbard leading the field of Democratic candidates in recent debate performance, with some 40.16 percent of those polled saying she won Tuesday night’s debate.

    Related:

    Clinton Calls Gabbard a Russian Manchurian Candidate as Tulsi Slams DNC, Media Over Debate ‘Rigging’
    ‘Queen of Warmongers’: Tulsi Gabbard Slams Hillary Clinton Over Russian ‘Grooming’ Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse