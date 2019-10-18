Mattis Calls Himself ‘the Meryl Streep of Generals' Over Trump’s Criticism

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis responded to President Trump calling him “the world’s most overrated general” during a meeting with Congressional leaders Wednesday by comparing himself to Meryl Streep, who had also been a target of the president’s criticism.

“I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the greatest, the world’s most overrated," Mattis told the audience at the 74th annual Al Smith Memorial Foundation dinner Thursday.

"I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me,” Mattis continued, adding that “between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories.”

"I’m not just an overrated general. I’m the most overrated general," Mattis says. "I'm honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress. So I guess I'm the Meryl Streep of generals, and frankly that sounds pretty good to me." pic.twitter.com/Hzpe5lUeje — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2019

Trump reportedly called Mattis “the world’s most overrated general” during a tense meeting Wednesday with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among others. Schumer reportedly read a quote from Mattis’s Sunday appearance on “Meet the Press,” where he criticized Trump’s decision to pull US troops from northern Syria. Trump responded by saying that he accomplished in one month what Mattis couldn’t accomplish in two years.

Schumer, who attended the event as well, showed solidarity with the general, tweeting, "While Donald Trump was having another rally, it was great to catch up with General Mattis—the Meryl Streep of generals."

While President @realDonaldTrump was having another rally, it was great to catch up with General Mattis—the Meryl Streep of Generals. pic.twitter.com/UHxCObLu0q — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 18, 2019

Both Mattis and Schumer made reference to Trump’s infamous tweet where he called Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” in a tweet after his election, as the actress Streep had criticized Trump in a speech at the Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

