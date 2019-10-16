Porn Star Gets Heckled By Angry NFL Fan at Football Game - Video

A pornographic film actress known as Valentina Jewels ended up being showered with insults when she and her fellow employees of adult entertainment company BangBros were attending a football game in Miami.
According to the Sun, the incident took place during a match between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins last weekend, when one Dolphins’ fan, a pint of beer clutched in his hand, suddenly launched an angry tirade aimed at Jewels.
"Your girl’s a f***ing w***e, you ain’t got s*** on me, f***ing b**** ass mother*****," the man yelled, as quoted by the newspaper.
The man’s angry outburst evoked a largely negative reaction online, with social media users criticizing his conduct.
What do you expect from a dolphins fan. 🤷🏻♀️— LanaBot 2020 (@TSLana_Heart) 15 октября 2019 г.
That guy Yelling Out at Ms Jewels and her friend is just making Himself look like a Bigger LOSER than he already is lol 😂😂— Glenn Clark (@GunOp1) 14 октября 2019 г.
The newspaper also snarkily notes that the foul-mouthed fan “won't have been much happier at the end of the game either” as the Dolphins lost the match 17-16.
