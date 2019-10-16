Porn Star Gets Heckled By Angry NFL Fan at Football Game - Video

The online crowd seemed to take a dim view of the expletives being thrown at the porn actress, berating the disgruntled football fan for his conduct.

A pornographic film actress known as Valentina Jewels ended up being showered with insults when she and her fellow employees of adult entertainment company BangBros were attending a football game in Miami.

According to the Sun, the incident took place during a match between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins last weekend, when one Dolphins’ fan, a pint of beer clutched in his hand, suddenly launched an angry tirade aimed at Jewels.

"Your girl’s a f***ing w***e, you ain’t got s*** on me, f***ing b**** ass mother*****," the man yelled, as quoted by the newspaper.

The man’s angry outburst evoked a largely negative reaction online, with social media users criticizing his conduct.

The newspaper also snarkily notes that the foul-mouthed fan “won't have been much happier at the end of the game either” as the Dolphins lost the match 17-16.