Video: Presidential Hopeful Biden Makes Hilarious Putin Gaffe at Democratic Debate

While commenting on President Trump's foreign policy during the latest Democratic debates, former Vice President and presidential hopeful in 2020 elections Joe Biden mentioned the name of Vladimir Putin, pointing toward Bernie Sanders.
Sanders responded with a joke, to the delight of the audience who attended the debates in Westerwille, Ohio.
A light-hearted moment between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on stage draws laughs from the debate audience:— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019
Biden, gesturing: “He says, ‘I believe Vladimir Putin — ‘”
Sanders next to him: “Suggesting I’m Vladimir Putin here?”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yRaDFPKGAy
