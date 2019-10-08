Pentagon: Trump Consulted With US Defense Secretary Over Turkish Military Action in Syria

US President Donald Trump consulted with both US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley "over the last several days" regarding the potential Turkish military action in Syria, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman revealed to Reuters on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally," reads Hoffman's statement. "As a result we have moved the US forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety."

"We have made no changes to our force presence in Syria at this time," it added.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.