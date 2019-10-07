McConnell Vows to Stop Impeachment Inquiry, Says Pelosi ‘In Clutches of Left-wing Mob’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of being "in the clutches of a left-wing mob" and was being forced to proceed with impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

McConnell, 77, who is seeking his seventh consecutive term as a Republican Kentucky senator, made his point in a digital campaign ad that first aired last week, backing up his consistent support of the president.

“Nancy Pelosi's in the clutches of a left-wing mob,” McConnell says from between the ears of a symbolic elephant portrait. "They finally convinced her to impeach the president ... All of you know your Constitution. The way that impeachment stops is a [Republican] Senate majority with me as majority leader."

The Republican senator from Kentucky, who is seeking his seventh consecutive term and to remain the majority leader of the Senate, a post he has held since Republicans regained the majority during the 2014 midterm elections, also asked supporters to ”contribute before the deadline."

Earlier McConnell, who recently referred to himself as the "grim reaper" of socialist Democratic legislation passed by the House of Representatives, said that he would have no choice but to bring impeachment to a vote in the Senate if the House majority passed such a resolution.

"It’s a Senate rule related to impeachment that would take 67 votes to change, so I would have no choice but to take it up,” he said at the time. “The Senate would have to take up an impeachment resolution if it came over from the House."