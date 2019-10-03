'Jussie Smollett of Congress on Steroids': Trump Jr Ignites Twitter by Grilling Adam Schiff

As the US president’s son claimed that Schiff “never met a camera he didn’t lie to”, the latter moved to accuse Donald Trump of breaching his oath of office.

Donald Trump Jr, son of the US President Donald Trump, has delivered a fresh verbal broadside against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, likening him to actor Jussie Smollett who got indicted this year over allegedly filing a false police report about a hate crime.

"Adam Schiff has never been afraid of a microphone. He’s never met a camera he didn’t love. And frankly, he’s never met a camera he didn’t lie to. Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids. I've never seen anything so ridiculous," Trump Jr. said on Fox News’s "Hannity".

“Adam Schiff is basically the Jussie Smollett of Congress on steroids.“



— @DonaldJTrumpJr



i am deceased 💀 pic.twitter.com/s3tO8HqKRn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) 3 октября 2019 г.

​Commenting on the president’s son’s remarks, a number of social media users seemed to sympathise with his reasoning.

I agree with every word that DJTJr said here. pic.twitter.com/ALy4KAjmTv — John Mock (@JohnMoc29949482) 3 октября 2019 г.

Not to mention Schiff is a seasoned Liar. — Cathy Simms (@CathySimms4) 3 октября 2019 г.

Adam Schiff is diabolical. — 𝓜𝓪𝓻® 🇺🇸🇨🇺🇮🇱 (@MSMCali) 3 октября 2019 г.

Some also joked about Smollett and his apparent trendsetting skills.

Who knew that Smollett had a talent #trendsetter — Cpolly (@CpollyCr9da) 3 октября 2019 г.

I hear Jussie is outraged by the very accurate comparing. . . — Tom Picaso (@TomPicaso) 3 октября 2019 г.

Others, however, opted to attack Trump Jr and his father instead.

Trump Jr, a lowest common denominator buffoon, falls back on a stale topical reference in a klutzy attempt to attack those with the legitimate authority to investigate his father’s corruption.



Lame. — John Carpender (@jncarpender) 3 октября 2019 г.

That absolutely makes no sense, Junior needs to cut down on the adderal — Devin Nunes' Low IQ & Fragile Ego (@TinPotDickTator) 3 октября 2019 г.

Meanwhile, Schiff declared that President Trump broke his oath of office by asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere again to help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of a president's oath of office", Schiff insisted. "It endangers our elections. It endangers our national security. It ought to be condemned by every member of this body, Democrats and Republicans alike".

The development comes amid the impeachment inquiry that was initiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi against Trump over a leaked whistleblower complaint claiming that he US president had pressed his Ukraine's counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter and his business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company.

The White House has denied any wrongdoing, releasing a five page transcript of the July telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump does not appear to make any direct request for assistance from Zelensky on Biden's son in exchange for US military aid.