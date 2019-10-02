Bernie Sanders Hospitalised, Cancels Presidential Campaign Events

As Sanders' staff has announced, the Democratic candidate will cancel his campaign events until further notice.

US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was hospitalised today with chest pains which required doctors to insert two stents after discovering a blockage in one of his arteries.

The development has led his campaign to state that the candidate will cancel all of his events until further notice.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," Jeff Weaver, Sanders' senior adviser, said in a statement. "Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

The 78-year old candidate, who is currently the oldest contender for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, was in Las Vegas when he suddenly experienced discomfort and was taken to a hospital to evaluate his condition; he was scheduled to hold a town hall on 3 October and to appear at a gun safety forum.

Commenting on this unfortunate development, another Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, tweeted that she wishes Sanders' a speedy recovery and looks forward to "seeing him on the campaign trail soon," describing the politician as a "fighter".

Thinking of @BernieSanders today and wishing him a speedy recovery. If there's one thing I know about him, he's a fighter and I look forward to seeing him on the campaign trail soon. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) 2 октября 2019 г.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, 77, has served as the junior United States senator from Vermont since 2007. Having served as Vermont's at-large congressman from 1991 to 2007, he is the longest-serving Independent in US congressional history.

During the 2016 presidential election, Sanders finished as a runner-up in the Democratic primaries, with Hillary Clinton being nominated as the party's candidate.