Former US Police Officer Who Killed Man in ‘Mistaken Apartment’ Case Found Guilty of Murder

The police officer was indicted in December on charges of murdering a man who she thought was an intruder in her apartment when in fact she had walked into a stranger's dwelling.

A grand jury in Dallas County has found former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger guilty of murdering Botham Jean in the notorious "mistaken apartment" case.

"We the jury unanimously find the defendant Amber Guyger guilty of murder as charged in the indictment," Judge Tammy Kemp told the courtroom.

The unfortunate event dates back to 6 September 2018, when Guyger came back home - or so she thought - and found an intruder in her house. She eventually shot the man to death.

However, it turned out Guyger mistakingly entered the apartment just above her and the man who she believed broke into her house was, in fact, her neighbour Botham Jean.

Jean was a 26-year-old naturalised US citizen born in the tiny Carribean nation of Saint Lucia. He worked as an accountant after graduating from Harding University in Arkansas.

Guyger was arrested three days after the murder. She was fired by the Dallas police force a couple of weeks later. She was indicted for murder in December 2018.

Guyger currently faces the life imprisonment for the murder.